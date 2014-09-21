Elena-Greta Apostol

Dribbble 243

Elena-Greta Apostol
Elena-Greta Apostol
  • Save
Dribbble 243 deer leaves water-colour nose iscariotteh elena-greta apostol
Download color palette

Detail from a book page I am currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Elena-Greta Apostol
Elena-Greta Apostol

More by Elena-Greta Apostol

View profile
    • Like