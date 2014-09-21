Iryna Nezhynska

Anniversary website (single-page RWD)

celebration responsive blue landing event party space flat
This year company where I work celebrates double anniversary - 20 years inPoland and 150 years worldwide. I got a task to create a simple one page responsive website about our local Polish celebration. Because of “client’s” corrections finished website has another images and bigger fonts, but everything else was left as “designer had in mind”. Nearly everything :)

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
