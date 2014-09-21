Sam Dunn

Return of the mini

Return of the mini
Scribbled together this little guy tonight. Once I get more frames in I'm going to start putting some minis back in the store! - http://samdunn.bigcartel.com/

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
