Cory Miller

Stand Out

Cory Miller
Cory Miller
  • Save
Stand Out 3 three words brand apparel shirt tri-blend hem tag custom cranberry
Download color palette

"Stand Out" is one of the designs that will be available at the launch of the Three Words Apparel store on October 16th.

The shirt is a tri-blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon, with discharge ink for a soft feel, custom size tags and a Three Words hem tag.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Cory Miller
Cory Miller

More by Cory Miller

View profile
    • Like