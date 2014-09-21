Adam W. King

Header with Historical Map

Right now the Unnormal home page just has a flat white background (http://unnormal.ca) but I'm on a real historical map kick. Well, OK, I'm always on one, but right now I keep wanting to put them in as backgrounds on errrythang.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
