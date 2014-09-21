Elizabeth Goodspeed

Olympic Schedule Icons

icons pictograms icon illustration graphic design
Simple simple icons for an assignment to make a daily schedule for the Sochi Olympics. Considering sorting events by time of day. More to come...

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
