Charlie Brown is dying of cancer

charlie brown snoopy cancer poster animation graphic
My personal explanation for why Charlie Brown in Peanuts is bald is he's dying of cancer and dreaming up everything. In the strip nothing ever works out for him and his life is a disaster, but he's simply channeling his sadness into his dreams.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
    • Like