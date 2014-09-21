Adam W. King

Screenshot Tiles?

Screenshot Tiles?
Working on a portfolio site and leaning towards layering screenshots on top of one another. The idea would be for the user to click/tap on the images to shuffle through a mini-deck of screenshots rather than scrolling through full shots or cycling sideways through a conventional carousel.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
