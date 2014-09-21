Chris Bramford

Release Logo

Chris Bramford
Chris Bramford
Hire Me
  • Save
Release Logo branding identity logo mark brand release music vinyl radio equaliser logo design dance music
Download color palette

Logo design from a rebrand project for Release FM.
A dance music radio station in the UK.

Chris Bramford
Chris Bramford
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Chris Bramford

View profile
    • Like