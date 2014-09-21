Judith Mayer

Frida Kahlo Exhibit Signage

Frida Kahlo Exhibit Signage art frida kahlo artist floral lettering script organic green flowers leaves
Hand-lettered and illustrated logo for an exhibit of Frida Kahlo's artwork.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
