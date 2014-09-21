Shweta Verma

Chat screen

Shweta Verma
Shweta Verma
  • Save
Chat screen
Download color palette

A barebone concept for skinning a chat app, created around the time iOS 7 was about to release.

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Shweta Verma
Shweta Verma

More by Shweta Verma

View profile
    • Like