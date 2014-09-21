David Larusso

Vector Halftones

David Larusso
David Larusso
  • Save
Vector Halftones vector halftones creativemarket win item
Download color palette

My latest product for my Shop @Creative Market. These are some great vector halftones and also .png's for any sort of retro or vintage design.
And the best thing is you can win an item from my shop.
Check it out here: http://t.co/9nQC8qVWXk

Want to get this for free? You can, if you create an artwork which i can show to customers. Want to do that? Send a mail to info@davidlarusso.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
David Larusso
David Larusso

More by David Larusso

View profile
    • Like