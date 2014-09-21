Campire Tales - Block Print

Campfire Tales is inspired from my favorite time of year. Fall is a time to gather friends & family around the campfire and share tales of ghosts and all matter of spooks. Everything from the sounds of the crackling fire to the scent of smoldering hickory, it's time to enjoy a sip of premium bourbon and relax.

Campfire Tales is hand printed on French stock measuring 5x7 inches. This print uses hand mixed water based block ink.

You can check out the process shots on my website

http://strawcastle.com/2014/09/21/campfire-tales-block-print/

Or visit my etsy shop to pick up a print

https://www.etsy.com/shop/strawcastle