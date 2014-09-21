Indian Goddess Saraswati

Saraswati is the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, arts, wisdom and nature. She is known in Burmese as Thurathadi, in Chinese as Biàncáitiān (辯才天), in Japanese as Benzaiten (弁才天/弁財天) and in Thai as Surasawadee (สุรัสวดี)

Found this artwork of mine, which was made in 2010. Thought of uploading here and get some reviews about it. :)