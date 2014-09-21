A Mark That Never Was

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hey there everyone,
I recently started to give myself sort of a branding. Along the way I came up with some fun, yet useless stuff, such as these little fellas. The mark combines the letters A and H with the Pen Tool (and a rocket in the little illustration). Though I still like this idea, it missed something, maybe it was not that subtle as I wanted it to be or it was because the grid ld to some off proportion of the pen tool/A. Maybe you can put a finger on it.
Also this color scheme did not make the cut. The final mark can be seen in my avatar, more about this soon.
Thank you very much for your attention and have a great day.