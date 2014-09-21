Ezzat

Ocert Tagline Arabic Typeface

Ezzat
Ezzat
  • Save
Ocert Tagline Arabic Typeface arabic poster free font egypt design oman type typo logo
Download color palette

The task is to develop an Arabic, English typeface for a specific sentence in the form of the mother brand used font. to use it as a tagline with the logo. http://goo.gl/eXBZrt

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2014
Ezzat
Ezzat

More by Ezzat

View profile
    • Like