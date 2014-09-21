Bhaumik Kaji

Local - City Specialities - App Interaction Design

app app design interaction ios apple iphone ui ux uxux local nid interaction design
Local is a smartphone Application that helps you find the specialities in the city. Local has map interface shoving various categories of places listed in it. The app helps to find and explore different places and helps the user to navigate to those places. The app has interesting user interface and some cool features.

Shot is the part of the product video : https://vimeo.com/104792927

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
