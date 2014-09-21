Alex Dema

MAKI MAKI for iOS and Android ios android mobile food ui ux sushi delivery japan moscow russia simpledream.ru
Проектирование, дизайн и разработка мобильных приложений для службы доставки МАКИ МАКИ под iOS и Android.
Wireframes, design and programming of mobile app for food delivery company MAKI MAKI.
Full view on behance - http://bit.ly/1pYk2cr
on revision - http://revision.ru/work/96651/
on my page - https://alexdema.squarespace.com/#/maki-maki-for-ios-and-android/

Posted on Sep 21, 2014
