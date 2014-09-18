Dribbble API v1 Released

Incredibly happy to announce the public release of the new API today. It's still considered a beta, but you can read more about that in Rich's post. If all the new endpoints aren't enough to make you want to switch immediately, note that the current beta API is deprecated and will be retired on April 8th, 2015.

It's been a long process for me. While working on it I created 189 commits over at least 87 days with 9,280 additions and 3,384 deletions, resulting in 383 new tests and around 44 endpoints, which closed over 50 issues with 240 comments. Not to mention the countless discussions in Campfire.

Thanks to @Dan Cederholm, @Rich Thornett, @Patrick Byrne, and @Ian Ehlert for all the code review, comments, design, and discussions. To @GitHub for releasing the source code to its developer site. To all the maintainers and contributors of Ruby libraries we use, especially doorkeeper and active_model_serializers. And to all the early testers over the past few weeks, especially @Rounak Jain and @Kenny Chen for reporting the most bugs.

If you're planning to give it a spin, be sure to follow @dribbbleapi for updates, and to contact us if you have any issues or questions. We'd also love to hear about any libraries or projects you've made, since seeing it used is the most exciting part of releasing it.

Note that the statistics aren't perfectly accurate, but they're fairly close. For instance, the days are only days I committed, not the days I worked on it. And commits don't count amending or rebasing. You get the idea. And you can safely assume I consumed at least one iced latte with three shots per day.