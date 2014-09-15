Dribbble

New projects/buckets layout

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
New projects/buckets layout projects buckets dribbble layout
Download color palette

We rolled out a new layout for projects and buckets last week. Now you can see more at a glance and they work better in various screen sizes. Enjoy!

Thanks to Ryan Brinkerhoff for being our demo for this shot.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2014
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like