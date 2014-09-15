Mizzmeister

Headache

Mizzmeister
Mizzmeister
  • Save
Headache headache hammer stone pound blue animation illustrator milo
Headache headache hammer stone pound blue animation illustrator milo
Download color palette
  1. 2014_ghi_headache_01_small.png
  2. 2014_GHI_Headache_01.png

Still frame from an animation I'm working on about the effects of hunger on the body.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 15, 2014
Mizzmeister
Mizzmeister

More by Mizzmeister

View profile
    • Like