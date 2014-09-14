Amit Jakhu

Dripicons V2 Preview

Version 2 of my Dripicons set is in the works. I have doubled the amount of icons from V1. I'm hoping to release it in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

Posted on Sep 14, 2014
