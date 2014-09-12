Patrick N. Lewis

Hailo iOS Black Car

Hailo iOS Black Car app ui ux mobile ios iphone selection hailo transportation
I had the privilege of working with the Hailo NYC team for five months earlier this year, designing Black Car selection as well as Pay With Hailo.

This screen allows the user to select which car types they'd like to include in their search for a ride. We felt it was necessary to display the different in pricing up front as well as the applicable payment method. Make sure to check out the attachment!

Hailo Introduces Executive Service

Posted on Sep 12, 2014
