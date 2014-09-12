Hailo iOS Black Car

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I had the privilege of working with the Hailo NYC team for five months earlier this year, designing Black Car selection as well as Pay With Hailo.
This screen allows the user to select which car types they'd like to include in their search for a ride. We felt it was necessary to display the different in pricing up front as well as the applicable payment method. Make sure to check out the attachment!
Hailo Introduces Executive Service