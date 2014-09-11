Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farmicons Complete!

Farmicons Complete! icon icons fat-lines 1-color farm cow apple wheat agriculture farming
Excited to share these icons from a project I've been working on at good ole Edenspiekermann for a financial client.

Now they live on my ICONS page!
Check it out: http://www.andrewcolinbeck.com/icons.html

Cow
Rebound of
Cowptions
By Andrew Colin Beck
Posted on Sep 11, 2014
