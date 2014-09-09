🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
It's time.
Our wait is over, Apple finally reveals their revolutionary smartwatch. Some people love it, others..like me, well..quite disappointed with it.
It looks ugly, bulky, but nice..because it's Apple.
Beside of the ugly looks, I have to admit, almost all of the Apple Watch feature is like from the future. It's awesome, it's what a smartwatch should do. A damn smart watch that is not just another fancy notification center.
One of the Apple Watch functions that I like are the Heartbeat (sends your heartbeat).
So, I thought this would be a nice feature for Wakie, Apple Watch. There is no cancel button, just accept or give your beat.
Share your heart with stranger.