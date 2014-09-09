Ellen Giles

Zen Jen Yoga

Ellen Giles
Ellen Giles
  • Save
Zen Jen Yoga logo yoga zen design branding
Download color palette

Logo concept for yoga instructor. The enso is the classic symbol for zen. It is known as the circle of enlightment.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Ellen Giles
Ellen Giles

More by Ellen Giles

View profile
    • Like