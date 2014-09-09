Michal Kosecki

Warsaw Uprising 1944 Tribute

Michal Kosecki
Michal Kosecki
  • Save
Warsaw Uprising 1944 Tribute warsaw poland uprising tribute memorial fire anchor history
Download color palette

Tried to reconcile people with different point of views about this particular uprising with simple symbols.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Michal Kosecki
Michal Kosecki

More by Michal Kosecki

View profile
    • Like