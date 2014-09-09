Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

Menu Type Process

Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
  • Save
Menu Type Process typography lettering design logo type letters menu branding process structure
Download color palette

Logo process for a packaging project

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alan (R3DO) Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like