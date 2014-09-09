ModernWeb.com overhaul

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Working on a massive overhaul of the newly acquired ModernWeb.com (formerly Flippin' Awesome, now an appendTo "product"). Will be separated into 4 main sections. This is the "articles" view, where user submitted links will be mixed with MW exclusive content.
Big things coming for this site!