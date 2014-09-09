Alex Sheyn

Gratuitous Lens Flare.

Last weekend I participated in 2 Night Stand, a weekend-long hackathon. Long story short, my team invented a fictional device that clears cars out of your way in traffic. I had to make an entire 2:30 minute video in less than 24 hours, including a ton of modeling and renders. Super hectic, but super fun!

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
