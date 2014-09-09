Chiragd

Steps Countdown

Steps Countdown ui ux watch iwatch run health app design tracker steps countdown
I was working on Health app and did quick concept of steps countdown UI for apple watch. Lmk, what do you think?

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
