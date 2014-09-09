Marcus Nuccio

Vetter Kids "Logan" 12" mock-up

Marcus Nuccio
Marcus Nuccio
  • Save
Vetter Kids "Logan" 12" mock-up vinyl 12 record
Download color palette

I did the artwork for my buds Vetter Kids' new EP release "Logan". This is the alternate Vinyl artwork. There will be different art for the digital and cassette releases.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Marcus Nuccio
Marcus Nuccio

More by Marcus Nuccio

View profile
    • Like