New Phone.com Logo

After experimenting with iterations on iterations of several typeface and shape combinations, and enduring hours of debate as to whether or not the “p” should be upper or lowercase, I am happy to present the new and improved branding for Phone.com.

I feel that I should also mention that this is my first post as an H1 Studios team member (and it only took me 3 months and the threat of having to take shots of cheap rum to get me to post this.)

Cheers.

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
