John Ashenden
H1 Studios

Socialist Emails

John Ashenden
H1 Studios
John Ashenden for H1 Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Socialist Emails socialist email notification red avatar button layout
Download color palette

Last night we rolled out new email templates for Socialist. The earlier templates were a little basic and unexciting. The new family of emails covers over 10 different notification types. It's the little things, but we're super excited to debut them.

If your haven't already be sure to download Socialist: http://sociali.st/download/ios

Learn More at http://sociali.st/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
H1 Studios
H1 Studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by H1 Studios

View profile
    • Like