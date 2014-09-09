Socialist Emails

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Last night we rolled out new email templates for Socialist. The earlier templates were a little basic and unexciting. The new family of emails covers over 10 different notification types. It's the little things, but we're super excited to debut them.
If your haven't already be sure to download Socialist: http://sociali.st/download/ios
Learn More at http://sociali.st/