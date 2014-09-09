Erik Knutson

Pro Pilot System Revision

Erik Knutson
Erik Knutson
  • Save
Pro Pilot System Revision badge wings hop green logo branding product beer brewing eugene oregon pilot
Download color palette

So I've been working on some revisions as you guys can see from some of my previous work in which I was having trouble fitting all the copy into the logo. With this concept I've basically combined my two previous concepts into one. Thoughts? :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Erik Knutson
Erik Knutson

More by Erik Knutson

View profile
    • Like