A project completed in May 2014 that's main focus was to create a collection of handmade products all about craft beer. Strange Times | Craft Beer in Revolt was a way to connect home brewers and beer drinkers through design and the common thread of beer. Other parts of this collection were hand lettered and screen printed t-shirts, letterpress coaster packs, beer packaging with handmade hang tags, a variety of hand-pulled hand lettering screen prints, and pocket beer journals.