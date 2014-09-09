Jason Rodriguez
Litmus

Introducing Bert

Jason Rodriguez
Litmus
Jason Rodriguez for Litmus
Hire Us
  • Save
Introducing Bert illustration
Download color palette

Today's illustration for the Litmus blog, this one introducing our newest dev Bert. Bert was raised on the Apple IIe and can apparently make some pretty mean balloon animals.

https://litmus.com/blog/introducing-bert

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Litmus
Litmus
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Litmus

View profile
    • Like