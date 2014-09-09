Larry Levine

In the works...

Larry Levine
Larry Levine
Hire Me
  • Save
In the works... ios game hand type typography design lettering
Download color palette

A little bit of Art Direction....more to come.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Larry Levine
Larry Levine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Larry Levine

View profile
    • Like