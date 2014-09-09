ChrisGraphiX

Batman

ChrisGraphiX
ChrisGraphiX
  • Save
Batman emoticons emoticon apple iphone ironman icons icon photoshop marvel batman illustration superheroes
Download color palette

Hope you like it!

"Angry Face"

Don't forget to like and spread this work on social network with my pleasure.

Thank you.

ChrisGraphiX
ChrisGraphiX

More by ChrisGraphiX

View profile
    • Like