Martial Codex About Animation

Martial Codex About Animation gif keynote material design product ui ux android animation after effects interaction
I'm really excited to be working alongside my talented thoughtbot team on the Martial Codex Android app. Today was spent diving into Material Design based animations for the first time. The animation was constructed using Keynote and then finished off in After Effects.

