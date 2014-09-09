🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Break Through Church Postcard Template can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this Postcard to your design tool box today. http://bit.ly/1rCnxSi
DETAILS
• One 6×4 Postcard Back and Front
• Eleven One-Click Color Options
• Organized Layers
• Color Coded
• CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed