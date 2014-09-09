Mark Taylor

Break Through Church Postcard Template

Break Through Church Postcard Template
Break Through Church Postcard Template can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this Postcard to your design tool box today. http://bit.ly/1rCnxSi

DETAILS
• One 6×4 Postcard Back and Front
• Eleven One-Click Color Options
• Organized Layers
• Color Coded
• CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

