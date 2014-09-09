Mark Taylor

Kids Christmas Pageant CD Artwork

Kids Christmas Pageant CD Artwork Template is designed for churches and can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this CD to your design tool box today. http://bit.ly/1q8POV8

DETAILS
One CD Front
One CD Back
One CD Insert
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

