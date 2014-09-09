Mark Taylor

All Things New Cd Artwork Template

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
All Things New Cd Artwork Template new year new year cd template new years eve cd new years eve template photoshop pink promotional cd psd cd recording artist sermon cd
Download color palette

All Things New CD Artwork Template is designed for churches. It can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design. The CD can also be used for other promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this CD to your design tool box today. http://bit.ly/YusExh

DETAILS
One CD Front
One CD Back
One CD Insert
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like