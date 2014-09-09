Mark Taylor

All Things New Church Postcard Template

handout handouts inspiks invitation invite light loswl new new year new year concert new year eve orange
All Things New Church Postcard Template is designed for churches and can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this Postcard to your design tool box today. http://bitly.com/1ufVa11

DETAILS
One 6×4 Postcard Back and Front
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

