Shapes in the Arctic

Shapes in the Arctic characters animation 2d motion motion graphics shapes cold particles texture snow
In the arctic everyone walks his own way :)

Little piece from an upcoming mograph work about disabilities.

Animation by Luca Gonnelli & design by Fabrizio Morra

