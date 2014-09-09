All Things New Church Flyer Template is designed for churches and can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this flyer to your design tool box today. http://bitly.com/1qHOt5p

DETAILS

One 4×6 Flyer

Seven One-Click Color Options

Organized Layers

Color Coded

CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed