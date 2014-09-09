Mark Taylor

All Things New Church Flyer Template

church flyer new new year new year concert orange purple religious service watch night yellow
All Things New Church Flyer Template is designed for churches and can be used for your sermons, youth programs, concerts or any event that need a clean modern design for promotional purposes. The file is print ready, just edit the text choose a color option, then send to print. Add this flyer to your design tool box today. http://bitly.com/1qHOt5p

DETAILS
One 4×6 Flyer
Seven One-Click Color Options
Organized Layers
Color Coded
CMYK / 300 Dpi /Bleed

