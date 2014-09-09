Heidi Ahmed

Continue Growing

Heidi Ahmed
Heidi Ahmed
  • Save
Continue Growing growing growth eggs dna dinosaurs baby cracked lost in reverie pattern illustration prehistoric principles
Download color palette

Continuing my Prehistoric Principle fabric line with, "Continue Growing."

Go ahead and step out of your comfort zone. This pattern is meant to be a reminder for us to not become complacent with out work.

To see the full pattern and learn more about my Prehistoric Principles collection, visit my website at: http://lostinreverie.com/pattern/#/prehistoric-principles/

Heidi Ahmed
Heidi Ahmed

More by Heidi Ahmed

View profile
    • Like