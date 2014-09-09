Hafijul Islam

Supplement and Pill Bottle Mock Up

Hafijul Islam
Hafijul Islam
  • Save
Supplement and Pill Bottle Mock Up 3d bottle mock up 3d mock up bottle mock up packaging mock up photo realistic mock up pill bottle mock up presentation mock up realistic mock up supplement bottle mock up vitamin bottle mock up
Download color palette

Easy your new label design presentation with 10 different layouts using these mock ups.
Download them here. http://graphicriver.net/item/o2-supplement-and-pill-bottle-mock-up/8850219

Hafijul Islam
Hafijul Islam

More by Hafijul Islam

View profile
    • Like