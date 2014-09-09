Greg Christian
Acorns

WATCH Round-ups Concept

Greg Christian
Acorns
Greg Christian for Acorns
Hire Us
  • Save
WATCH Round-ups Concept ui finance watch acorns
Download color palette

With the excitement of today's keynote buzzing around the office, we wanted to share how mobile rounds might look. Our developers are itching to get their hands on the new SDK.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Acorns
Acorns
Investing & Banking tools for everyone
Hire Us

More by Acorns

View profile
    • Like