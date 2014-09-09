Rehana Khan

Disney's Gnometown: Characters (Pirate Island)

Rehana Khan
Rehana Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Disney's Gnometown: Characters (Pirate Island) illustration art concept design sketch pirates painting digital vector disney gnomes penguin
Download color palette

Questgiver images and character creation done in vector/ Illustrator for Disney's Gnometown facebook game!

These were for a Pirate level in which the evil Penguin Pirates were bothering the island gnome natives.

Digitally sketched in photoshop and vectored in Illustrator

Rehana Khan
Rehana Khan
Illustrator, Animator, Designer at Grubhub
Hire Me

More by Rehana Khan

View profile
    • Like